The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 9:47 p.m. outside the KFC at 1221 Grand Avenue, detectives said.

The victim left his 2015 Toyota RAV4 running while picking up food from the fast food chain. When he returned, the SUV was gone, prompting him to call 911, according to police.

Freeport Police officers quickly spotted the stolen vehicle heading west on E. Seaman Avenue near N. Columbus Avenue. During a traffic stop, the passenger, identified as 34-year-old Patrick Knight of Willets Place, fled the scene on foot but was captured nearby.

The driver, 32-year-old Joseph Felton of E. Clinton Avenue, remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident, investigators said.

Felton was charged with grand larceny 3rd degree and criminal possession of stolen property 3rd degree, while Knight was charged with criminal possession of stolen property 3rd degree.

Both defendants are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baldwin and receive free news updates.