Former Vineland Little League Prez Stole Nearly $48K From Organization: Cops

Jose L. Ramos, 58, was arrested after an investigation revealed he used funds belonging to the South Vineland Little League (SVLL) for personal expenses between 2018 and 2024, police said.

The theft came to light on Nov. 25, 2024, after Officer A. Hunter investigated the incident. Ramos, who served as the SVLL board’s acting president since 2017, allegedly withheld account records and bank statements from the board during his tenure.

A fellow board member completed a full audit once access to the records was granted, uncovering $47,647.53 in unauthorized spending, police said.

Ramos was arrested without incident, processed, and released on a summons, according to authorities.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Officer A. Hunter at 856-691-4111 or via email at ahunter@vinelandcity.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted from any smartphone or computer to VPD TIPS. Reference case #24-49954.

