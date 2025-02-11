Overcast 31°

Death Of Vineland Middle Schooler Leaves Community Reeling

Carter Amir Sease, a 12-year-old Vineland resident, died on Friday, Feb. 7, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

Carter Sease

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

"Carter was a bright, kind-hearted, and joyful soul who brought happiness to everyone around him," LeAnn Serrano, who organized the fundraiser, wrote. "His laughter, curiosity, and love for music will forever be missed by family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

The fundraiser will go to support funeral and memorial costs. As of Tuesday, Feb. 11, almost $11,000 has been raised.

A balloon release and candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at Normandie Lane Park. Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

