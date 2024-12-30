Man, 29, Charged With Murder In Deadly Trenton Shooting: Prosecutors

Najir Tripp, 29, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 29, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said in a news release. He was facing charges in the shooting death of 44-year-old Michael Jones, also from Trenton.

City police responded to the 300 block of West Hanover Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. A ShotSpotter activation detected more than 20 rounds had been fired.

Officers found Jones in the driver’s seat of a black Mercedes sedan, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he died the next day.

Police took Tripp into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home. He was charged with first-degree murder and multiple weapons offenses.

Prosecutors said they'll file a motion to keep Tripp detained through his trial.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or 609-331-5010.

