Toms River Firefighter Injured At 'Santa Detail' Event Three Days Before Christmas

The firefighter suffered a minor injury during the event on Sunday, Dec. 22, according to a news release from the Toms River Fire Department. The firefighter was given treatment and expected to be released shortly after the incident.

The department didn't specifically say how the firefighter was injured.

"We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure the safety of our members and community during future events," a department spokesperson said.

A "Santa detail" is a long-standing tradition aimed at spreading holiday cheer in local neighborhoods. Police and fire departments travel through neighborhoods with Santa Claus to entertain families before Christmas Day.

The incident happened after another firefighter was injured during a "Santa detail" in Glen Rock on Saturday, Dec. 21. The 24-year-old was riding on top of a firetruck on Doremus Avenue when a low-hanging tree branch hit his head.

The Glen Rock firefighter was brought to a hospital and expected to survive his injuries.

