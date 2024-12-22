Firefighter Injured During Santa Detail In Glen Rock (Photos)

The 24-year-old firefighter was riding on top of a fire truck when his head was struck by a low-hanging tree branch on Doremus Avenue, near the Glen Rock Municipal Pool, Loving said.

The injury, described as non-life-threatening, prompted an immediate response from local emergency services.

Firefighters from Hawthorne Rescue Company #5 assisted Glen Rock Fire Department personnel in moving the injured man from the hose bed of the truck to waiting EMS personnel on the ground. Glen Rock Police Department and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital were also on the scene.

The firefighter was transported by Glen Rock EMS to The Valley Hospital for treatment.

Residents vowed to stand behind the firefighter.

"Well, the whole town will be rooting for and praying for this firefighter," one person said in the Glen Rockers Facebook group.

"The people who volunteer in our town and others can never predict from where the risk will come. But the rest of us sure appreciate it."

Countless others wished for a speedy recovery.

