Former Princeton Football Star Tiger Bech Killed In New Orleans Pickup Truck Attack

Former Princeton University football player and All-Ivy League kick returner Tiger Bech was among the victims killed in a deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans' French Quarter early Wednesday, Jan. 1.

 Photo Credit: X/tigerbech @tigerbech15 (top right); Facebook/Tiger Bech @tiger.bech
Jillian Pikora
Bech, a 2019 Princeton graduate and standout receiver, was in New Orleans for the holidays when the attack occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. CT, authorities said. The incident left at least 10 people dead and dozens injured.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified, was killed in a firefight with police shortly after the attack, according to the FBI. Investigators are treating the attack as an act of terrorism, the agency said in a statement.

Tiger Bech played football at Princeton from 2017 to 2019, making a significant impact as a receiver and kick returner. Over his three-year career, Bech caught 53 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

Bech's younger brother, Jack Bech, a former TCU receiver, expressed his grief in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us."

After his football career, Bech worked as a stockbroker in New York.

The FBI and local authorities continue to investigate the incident. 

Daily Voice has reached out to Princeton for a comment, check back here for possible updates. 

