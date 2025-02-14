Madras Dosa Co. held the grand opening of its newest location in Princeton on Friday, Feb. 14. It's located at 180 Nassau Street near the Princeton University campus.

The fast-casual restaurant celebrated its opening by giving away dosas — savory rice and lentil crepes with fillings — to the first 50 customers, along with a complimentary chai or mango lassi with every purchase.

"It's the ultimate answer for today's discerning food lover—an artisanal creation that's wholesome, guilt-free and downright delicious," the restaurant's website said. "Dosa stands alone in the world of culinary delights, and for good reason."

The menu features a wide variety of South Indian street food, with more than a dozen dosa fillings available, from spicy potatoes and paneer to plant-based meat and cashew nuts. Other options include uttapam tacos, thick lentil pancakes served taco-style with a choice of toppings, and paniyaram, pan-roasted rice-and-lentil dumplings stuffed with fillings like chili cheese or lamb.

The restaurant also serves canteen sandwiches, a triple-layered Indian street-style sandwich with spiced potatoes, paneer, or meat. It also offers fragrant rice pilaf, samosa chaat, and other classic Indian favorites.

Madras Dosa has locations at the Boston Seaport and in nearby Cambridge, Massachusetts. It also runs a restaurant in Times Square and plans to open three more in New York City.

The restaurant prides itself on letting diners watch their dosas being made fresh.

"Our open kitchen allows you to see us making dosas live, much like how we grew up seeing them in our mom's kitchens," the website said. "We love sharing the entire experience with you, from mixing bowls to serving plates. Dosa has never disappointed us, so we hope y'all like it equally or even more!"

Madras Dosa in Princeton is open from 11 to 2 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Princeton and receive free news updates.