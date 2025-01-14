21-Year-Old Dancer Killed In Crash On Delaware River Bridge: 'Sweetest Of Hearts'

At 12:20 p.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed into a tractor trailer, a spokesman for the Delaware River and Bay Authority said. Jaida Small, a Pennsville resident, was killed at the scene, authorities said.

Both drivers were uninjured, authorities said.

Small was a former dancer and instructor at Pennsville Community Performing Arts Troupe, having begun dancing there in 2011, the group said.

"She had the sweetest of hearts and most positive personality," the group wrote. "We are heartbroken to have to share this news. Through the years Jaida portrayed many characters in the recitals. She was also an instructor, a member of the Competition Team, and volunteered at every PCPAT event with a smile. Jaida was such a beautiful soul to have known and we will forever cherish the impact she had on PCPAT."

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pennsville and receive free news updates.