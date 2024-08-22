Paterson Officer Shoplifted From Marshalls While Working Security Detail: Prosecutor

Jeury DeJesus-Rodriguez, 25, of Paterson, was working the detail at the Marshalls store when he took several items of clothing into an employee bathroom and removed the packaging and price tags, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

He then left the store without paying for the clothing. The combined retail value of the clothing was $66.97, according to Valdes.

DeJesus-Rodriguez was arrested without incident on Thursday, Aug. 22, in Totowa, New Jersey, by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Public Integrity Unit. He was charged with third-degree Official Misconduct and the disorderly persons offense of shoplifting.

DeJesus-Rodriguez is scheduled for Central Judicial Processing on Sept. 9.

