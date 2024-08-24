Attempted Murder For Elizabeth Man In Paterson Shooting That Wounded Female, 43: Prosecutor

Angelo Jimenez was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with the Sunday, July 21 shooting at Prospect and Market streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

A 43-year-old Paterson woman was struck by gunfire in the shooting and taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound. An investigation identified Jimenez as the suspect, and he was arrested Friday, Aug. 23 near Garfield Avenue and Jefferson Street in Paterson, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paterson and receive free news updates.