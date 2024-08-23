4-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Paterson, Prosecutor Says

The incident happened near East 24th Street and 10th Avenue just after 4 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

The victim was immediately taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment and has been admitted and is in stable condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paterson and receive free news updates.