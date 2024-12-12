Three Men At Large After Multiple Gunpoint Robberies: Newark PD

On Monday, Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m., a man walking southbound on McWhorter Street near Ferry Street was approached by a man who exited a red Hyundai Sonata and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. The suspect stole the victim’s backpack, containing his wallet, a bank card, cash, and a cell phone before returning to the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, Miranda said.

Minutes later, another man was approached by two men who exited the red Hyundai Sonata as he walked on New Jersey Railroad Avenue near Lafayette Street, police said.

The suspects pointed a gun at the victim and also stole his backpack containing his cell phone and other personal property, Miranda said. The suspects returned to the vehicle and the driver, a third suspect, fled westbound on Lafayette Street, Miranda said. The stolen vehicle was recovered by police in the 800 block of South 16th Street, Miranda said.

Detectives investigating this incident describe one suspect as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants, Miranda said. A second suspect is described as having a heavy build with an extremely bowlegged stance and walk, Miranda said. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, Miranda said.

