Shooting Suspects At Large In Newark: Police (Photo)

At 8:51 p.m., police responded to Dickerson Street near Hecker Street on a report of shots fired, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police did not locate any victims, but observed that a vehicle parked in the area and a residential building in the area were both struck by gunfire, Fragé said.

Two people were riding on a scooter heading southbound on Hecker Street before an argument ensued with other people in the area, Fragé said. The rear scooter passenger got off the scooter, removed a firearm from his waistband, and began shooting at the individuals, Fragé said..

