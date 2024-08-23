Irvington Man, Garfield Woman Busted for Having Sex In Public: Newark PD

Melissa Barrett and Christopher Turner were arrested following multiple acts of lewdness that occurred between February 2024 and August 2024, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, at 8:30 a.m., two juveniles reported they observed a man and woman having sex in public on the 200 block of Ferry Street, Fragé said. A photo of the couple having sex was provided to police, Fragé said.

On Thursday, July 25, at 5:12 p.m., police again responded to the 200 block of Ferry Street on a report of a man with his pants below his waist having sex with a woman who was inside the front passenger of a vehicle, Fragé said.

The description of the suspects and vehicle fit the description of the suspects and vehicle in the February 24 incident.

On Monday, Aug. 5, police once again responded to the 200 block of Ferry Street on a report of the man and woman having sex in public, Fragé said. Turner parked a red Nissan Murano inside a public parking lot, opened the front and rear passenger doors, and was then met with by Barrett, Fragé said. Barrett and Turner then proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse while outside the vehicle, Fragé said.

Turner and Barrett were charged with six counts of lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Fragé said.

