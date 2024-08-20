NULL 61°

Mount Olive Hair Salon Owner Gets 3 Years For Sexually Assaulting Teen Employee: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old Mount Olive man was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday, Aug. 16, after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female employee at the hair salon he owned.

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
Joseph Guzman, who ran Joseph Vincent's Salon in Mount Olive, was arrested in November 2022 after an investigation revealed the sexual assault, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Deputy Chief of Detectives Jan-Michael Monrad, and Mount Olive Police Department Chief Michael Spitzer said.

Last October, he pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. He is barred from having any contact with the victim or her family, authorities said.

