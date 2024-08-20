Mount Olive Hair Salon Owner Gets 3 Years For Sexually Assaulting Teen Employee: Prosecutor

Joseph Guzman, who ran Joseph Vincent's Salon in Mount Olive, was arrested in November 2022 after an investigation revealed the sexual assault, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Deputy Chief of Detectives Jan-Michael Monrad, and Mount Olive Police Department Chief Michael Spitzer said.

Last October, he pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. He is barred from having any contact with the victim or her family, authorities said.

