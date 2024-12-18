NULL 37°

Driver Dies In Route 206 Crash With Garbage Truck In Mount Olive: Prosecutor

One person died after rear-ending a garbage truck early Wednesday, Dec. 18 in Morris County, authorities said.

Police car.

The crash happened on Route 206 in Mount Olive around 5:45 a.m., a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The identity of the victim is not immediately being released.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The collision remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Vehicular Homicide Task Force, Morris County Sheriff's Office, and Mount Olive Police Department.

