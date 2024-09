The Morris & Essex train 807 departed Hoboken at 5:28 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Lake Hopatcog at 7 p.m., a spokesperson for NJ Transit said. It was evacuated at Convent Station in Morris Township due to a smoke condition in one of the cars, a spokesman said.

No injuries were reported among the 50 customers and crew, authorities said. The cause of the smoke condition remains under investigation, authorities said.

