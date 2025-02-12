ICE Makes Arrests Outside Morristown Business: Mayor

ICE's actions were not communicated to Morristown Police or to local government, Dougherty said. ICE did not respond to an immediate request for comment from Daily Voice.

"The Morristown Police Department, like all other local and state law enforcement agencies, adheres to the directives established by the New Jersey State Attorney General's Office regarding immigration matters," Dougherty said. "Which means that we do not assist ICE or participate in any immigration enforcement activities."

Dougherty said his office will do everything possible to ensure immigrants in Morristown are treated with dignity and humanity, "during this uncertain time."

"Immigration is a sensitive and politically-charged matter, and while I believe we can all agree that violent criminals do not belong in our community regardless of their immigration status, we must also stand together to ensure that law-abiding immigrants who are contributing to our society are treated fairly," Dougherty sad. "We will be closely monitoring this situation and will work with our Hispanic community leaders, church congregations, nonprofits and other organizations to support our immigrant community."

This story will be updated when ICE responds.

