Trio Sentenced For Murder Of Youth Football Coach At Middle School In Millville: Prosecutor

Eugene Cosby, a 48-year-old Malaga resident, Will El-Bey, a 28-year-old Vineland resident and Clifton Bailey, a 33-year-old Camden resident were convicted for the murder of Joseph Jones, 37, last fall, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

On Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, Jones was shot 10 times in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School in Millville, Webb-McRae said.

The three men and others traveled from the Carver Village Apartments in Vineland to the school, Webb-McRae said. After shooting Jones, one vehicle sped away north on Route 55 and shots were fired at a pursuing police officer who had been investigating another incident, Webb-McRae said.

Cosby and Bailey disposed of the vehicles after the killing, Webb-McRae said. El-Bey and Cosby then tried to get other people to lie to investigators, Webb-McRae said. Cosby, El-Bey and Bailey were arrested in fall 2018, Webb-McRae said. Three other suspects pleaded guilty to trying to thwart the investigation, Webb-McRae said.

Cosby was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and also received a five-year prison sentence for witness tampering, Webb-McRae said.

El-Bey was sentenced to a 40 years in prison for the murder and also received an eight-year prison sentence for bribing witnesses, Webb-McRae said.

Bailey was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder and also received a five-year prison sentence for hindering apprehension, Webb-McRae said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Millville and receive free news updates.