Allentown Mom On Surviving Estranged Husband's Attack: 'God's Shielding Grace Spared My Life'

A GoFundMe page was created for Nikki Williams after she survived a shooting that forced the entire borough of Allentown to shelter in place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Her "soon-to-be ex," 52-year-old Daniel Williams of Allentown, was arrested after the attack which happened at around 12:51 p.m.

An update from Nikki was shared on the GoFundMe page on Tuesday, Jan 2. The campaign had raised more than $5,900 from at least 98 donations as of press time.

Nikki said she miraculously avoided the worst.

"By the grace of God, I saw him point the gun at me and registered what was happening quickly enough to duck and the bullet grazed the back of my head," Nikki said in her update.

Nikki and Daniel's six-year-old son was at the Johnson Drive home and wasn't injured.

"He did not see the initial shot but my poor baby was very aware of what was happening," said Nikki. "I was able to call 911 and get [her son] out of the house and hide while we waited for police and ambulance."

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting wrestled Daniel to the ground before he ran away from the home. Allentown police issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire borough of about 1,734 people for several hours until Daniel was taken into custody later that evening.

Paramedics rushed Nikki to a hospital and she has since been released. She said has lingering issues with her hearing and eyesight but those were expected to heal.

Nikki also said her son is "the sweetest most resilient child" and he's doing well despite the frightening incident.

"I will do everything in my power to support him in his healing from a trauma no parent wants their baby to go through," she said. "There is no doubt in my heart that God’s shielding grace spared my life. We are so very blessed."

Daniel was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and several weapons offenses. He remained in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Nikki Williams.

