Daniel Williams, of Allentown, is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple weapons offenses, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. The endangering charge stems from a child being present in the home at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:51 p.m., bringing officers from the Allentown Police Department to Johnson Drive on reports of a shooting victim, Santiago said.

Upon arrival, police discovered the female victim with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and Allentown Police determined Williams was responsible for the shooting. He was apprehended later that evening and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, awaiting his first court appearance.

Prosecutor Santiago and Allentown Police Chief Daniel Panckeri thanked local residents for their cooperation during a shelter-in-place order issued as police worked to apprehend the suspect.

“The goal of this was simply to ensure that the suspect was apprehended swiftly and without any unnecessary danger to anyone in the area,” Santiago said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joe Leon at 800-533-7443 or Allentown Police Detective Anthony Rando at 609-259-6300.

Williams is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

