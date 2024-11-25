'Shaken, Yet Steadfast': Haddon Twp. Mom's Inspiring Words To Her 'Village' Amid Cancer Battle

Cattie Fleming, a devoted wife and mother of two, is taking on the fight of her life after a recent hospitalization led to a devastating cancer diagnosis. Friends and loved ones have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help ease the financial burden on her family.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $109,900 from at least 867 donations as of Monday, Nov. 25.

"Cattie is the core of our group and in the last year her husband, Dan, their two beautiful babies, and Cattie have been through more than anyone at the young age of 35 deserves," wrote fundraiser organizer Bridget Radetich.

Fleming first went to the emergency room with persistent pelvic pain and other symptoms. A CT scan revealed a tumor in her rectum, a mass on her liver, and nodules in her lungs.

Fleming has already undergone surgery at Cooper University Hospital. She's awaiting biopsy results to confirm what doctors believe to be colorectal cancer.

This diagnosis came less than a year after her husband faced a life-threatening medical emergency that left the family financially strained. Now, as Cattie prepares for additional procedures and likely chemotherapy, the community is stepping up to help the Flemings focus on her recovery.

The Taproom & Grill, where Fleming used to work, offered its support for her.

"Please consider donating to our former employee," the Haddonfield restaurant wrote on Facebook. "She’s also our friend and valued patron. ♥️"

In a heartfelt message shared with supporters, Fleming expressed gratitude for the love and kindness she has received:

“Our hearts are heavy, yet full," Fleming wrote. "Our minds are racing, yet hopeful. Our village is shaken, yet steadfast. While it feels like we’ve been dealt a tough card, we feel lucky. Lucky to have our people. They show up & they show out. And they love us hard."

Cattie also reflected on the support she has encountered during her hospital stay.

"We’ve met so many incredible, kind, and gentle people over the span of five days," she wrote. "These people have reminded us that most folks are good and that there are always helpers ready and willing to jump in. They make all of the difference, and we have felt their warmth daily."

Cattie ended her message with a powerful message to "listen to your bodies."

"Keep praying," she wrote. "Keep sending us all the positive vibes. Be kind. It matters. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. We are here to fight."

