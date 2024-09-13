PA Man Faces Additional Charges After Pursuit Leads To Death Of Hackettstown Motorcyclist

At 10:19 a.m., a New Jersey State Trooper began following an SUV on Route 80 eastbound and initiated a traffic stop, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

The driver of the SUV, Sean Mamakas, a Kempton, PA resident, continued traveling eastbound, exiting the interstate at Exit 12 and headed toward County Road 521 southbound in Hope Township, authorities said.

The SUV then collided with the back of a motorcycle near Dogwood Road, causing the motorcyclist, Michael Ceddia, a 76-year-old Hackettstown resident to be ejected and the driver losing control of the SUV, leaving the roadway, authorities said.

Ceddia was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Mamakas was arrested at the scene and transported to Hackettstown Medical Center with minor injuries. He was charged with aggravated manslaughter, eluding, aggravated assault and vehicular homicide, authorities said.

Last month, as part of the investigation, police searched Mamakas' vehicle and found methamphetamine and plastic bags, consistent with those utilized to package controlled narcotics, authorities said.

