Galloway Township Woman Who Paid $20K For Service Dog Scammed By WV Breeder, Police Say

Catherine Causey, 52, of Kearneysville, WV, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Galloway Township Police Department said in a news release. She was charged with theft by deception and money laundering.

Galloway police received a report on Tuesday, June 18 of an ongoing theft of about $20,000. A woman said she never received a service dog from Causey Labradors and Training despite making full payments and having contact with the business over two years.

Investigators identified Catherine Causey as the suspect. She was taken into custody and held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility to await a future court appearance.

Causey Labradors and Training isn't accredited by the Better Business Bureau. The company has a one-star rating on the BBB website and Yelp.

The company's website said it has bred Labrador retrievers for more than 25 years and operates on a 24-acre farm in Shepherdstown, WV. It also claimed to provide service dogs for people with Type 1 diabetes, autism, PTSD, chronic seizures, Crohn's disease, anxiety disorders, and physical limitations.

Galloway police also said anyone who believes they've been the victim of a scam should call 609-652-3705.

