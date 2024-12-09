Body Found In Search For Missing 84-Year-Old Galloway Twp. Man, Police Say (Developing)

The body was found about three-tenths of a mile east of the Port Republic Bridge, the Galloway Township Police Department said in a Facebook post on Monday, Dec. 9. The person wasn't identified as of press time.

Police said the body matched the description of 84-year-old Alan Levin, whose family reported him missing on Saturday, Dec. 7. Levin's vehicle was found near the bridge on the next day.

The search resumed on December 9. A drone team from the Atlantic City police and fire departments discovered a body matching Levin's description along the bank of the creek near the bridge.

A Bluesky post on Sunday, Dec. 8 said Levin drove a black Honda CR-V and could have been "anywhere in the area, including Atlantic City and Ventnor." He was also believed to be wearing a black, yellow, and white Nautica windbreaker.

State police and Atlantic County authorities were helping in the investigation.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

