Stop Signs Proposed For Intersection Of Crash That Killed Sophia Detorres

An "all-way stop" is being proposed for the intersection of County Route 617 (Sydney Road), Hogback Road and Lower Landsdown Road in Franklin Township, the county's board of commissioners announced. The intersection appears to be a two-way stop, with stop signs at Lower Landstdown and Hogback Roads, but not along County Route 617, according to Google Maps.

Sophia Detorres, 16, was killed in a crash at the intersection on Thursday, Aug. 22. Several other victims, including her brother, were seriously injured, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family.

A resolution outlining the proposed changes to this intersection is anticipated to be on the County Commissioner’s Agenda for Sept. 3.

"The loss of such a young life is a tragedy that affects our entire community," Commissioner Director Jeff Kuhl said. "Our goal is to create a safer environment for all road users, especially our young drivers who frequently use this intersection."

