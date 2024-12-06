Somerset Man Stole $600K In Benefits Meant For Dead Father: Feds

Steven Jones pleaded guilty to a charge of conversion of federal funds, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Jones’s father received federal retirement benefits before his death in October 2004, Sellinger said. Instead of notifying authorities, Jones falsified his father’s death certificate and orchestrated a scheme to continue receiving the payments, Sellinger said.

On two occasions, Jones even had someone impersonate his father to federal agencies, making them believe his father was still alive, Sellinger said.

The fraud spanned from October 2004 to December 2023, allowing Jones to unlawfully collect $600,000 in payments, Sellinger said.

Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when sentenced in April, Sellinger said.

