Man Gets 25 Years For Bludgeoning Woman To Death: Authorities

On Sept. 11, 2022, at 2 a.m., police in Elizabeth found Carmen Lopez Barahona, a 30-year-old Elizabeth woman, dead after sustaining blunt force trauma to the head, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca, and Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves said.

Gomez fled the scene and his vehicle was later located in Perth Amboy, where he was apprehended and transported back to Union County, authorities said.

Gomez pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in July, authorities said.

