A Few Clouds 72°

SHARE

Man Gets 25 Years For Bludgeoning Woman To Death: Authorities

A 34-year-old Elizabeth man was sentenced to 25 years in state prison on Friday, Sept. 6, after he bludgeoned a woman to death in 2022, authorities said.

Victor Rodriguez Gomez

Victor Rodriguez Gomez

 Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

On Sept. 11, 2022, at 2 a.m., police in Elizabeth found Carmen Lopez Barahona, a 30-year-old Elizabeth woman, dead after sustaining blunt force trauma to the head, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca, and Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves said.

Gomez fled the scene and his vehicle was later located in Perth Amboy, where he was apprehended and transported back to Union County, authorities said.

Gomez pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in July, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Elizabeth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE