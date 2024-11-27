Elizabeth Man Scams Elderly Family Friend Out Of $1.6M In Shocking Fraud Scheme

Between Jan. 2022 and Aug. 2024, 25-year-old Elijah Ray orchestrated a scheme targeting an elderly family friend, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. Using fabricated documents, impersonating driving school representatives, and issuing fraudulent statements, Ray is accused of defrauding the victim in over 1,600 transactions, officials said.

In addition to creating false documentation, authorities allege Ray stole the victim’s ATM card and wrote checks against her account. He was arrested at his Elizabeth home without incident on Nov. 25, and is being jailed pending a detention hearing.

Ray was charged with theft by deception, impersonation, forgery, and theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Jessica Tattoli of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-527-4325.

