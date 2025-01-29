Roofer Dies After Concrete Slab Collapses On Him: Egg Harbor PD

At 3:10 p.m., a roofing crew was cleaning up after conducting demolition/construction on the exterior of the Club at Tilton, Egg Harbor Township police said.

Two units have staircases on the 2nd floor that meet halfway down and merge into one staircase, that goes to ground level, police said. At the merge, there is a concrete slab, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was underneath the slab cleaning up, when it collapsed on top of him, police said The worker suffered severe internal injuries and was rushed to AtlanticCare Atlantic City for emergency surgery where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Occupants were temporarily placed in a hotel by management of Clubs at Tilton until further notice, police said. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has been notified, police said.

