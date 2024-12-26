Massive Water Main Break In Edison Leaves Residents Without Water

The break occurred around midnight near the intersection of M Lane and Woodbridge Avenue. Areas impacted include Woodbridge Avenue, Route 27, and stretches up to Talmadge, according to Edison Mayor Sam Joshi.

“Residents will experience a low to no water pressure at the present moment,” the mayor explained.

Crews have been working through the night to isolate the break and begin repairs. Officials are urging patience, as the repair process will commence once the break has been fully isolated.

“Residents will periodically be notified of updates, but be advised we are working as expediently as possible,” Joshi added.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to plan for limited water access and await further updates from town officials.

