Longtime Edison Firefighter Ray Tobik Dies Suddenly, 58

Ray Tibok, 58, died suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 8, a GoFundMe page said. He had served as a firefighter for the Edison Township Fire Department for 30 years before retiring in May 2022.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $1,400 from at least 11 donations as of Thursday, Aug. 22.

"His commitment to his community and his family was unwavering," wrote Tibok's nephew Joseph Schmidig in the memorial fundraiser. "Whenever you needed something Ray would be there."

Tibok was remembered as someone who loved fishing, working on cars, and playing southern rock on his guitar.

"Uncle Ray was not only a great uncle but he was a devoted husband, a caring father, and a proud grandfather," Schmidig wrote. "Ray’s warmth and wisdom touched the lives of many, and his legacy will live on through the stories and memories we all hold dear."

Tibok was born in Perth Amboy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1966, according to his obituary from Flynn and Son Funeral Home. He graduated from John P. Stevens High School in 1984.

In a Facebook post, the Edison Division of Fire Honor Guard said Tibok's followed his father Jimmy into a career as a firefighter.

"Ray rode rescue for the majority of his career, then finishing his career on engine No. 2," the honor guard said.

Tibok's funeral was held on Monday, Aug. 12.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Ray Tibok.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Edison and receive free news updates.