Edison Lotto Player Kicks Off New Year With $87K Jackpot Win

A Middlesex County lottery player struck gold, taking home more than $87,000 on the second day of the year, officials said.

7-Eleven on Vineyard Road in Edison, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
A ticket worth $87,044 was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Vineyard Road in Edison on Thursday, Jan. 2. The winner was a $5 Merry Money Match Fast Play Progressive ticket.

The winning ticket represented 50 percent of the progressive jackpot. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at all NJ Lottery retailers and players must purchase $10 or $20 tickets to win an entire jackpot.

Payouts depend on the amount wagered. A $1 wager wins 10 percent of the jackpot, while higher wagers increase the share, up to 100 percent for tickets with a $10-per-draw wager or more.

The jackpot had grown back up to about $89,000 as of press time.

