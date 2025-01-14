Three Atlantic City Men Face Prison After Dealing Drugs: Prosecutor

In November 2023, James Clegg, 34, was pulled over and Atlantic City police recovered 50 folds of heroin in Clegg’s pocket, the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office said. The folds were stamped “Gorilla," authorities said. Police also found $8,434.00, authorities said.

Juan Howard, 31, was arrested on an active warrant and was found to be in possession of $1,020, authorities said. A search of an apartment in Carver Hall turned up over five ounces of cocaine, over 10,000 folds of heroin stamped “Gorilla,” and assorted paraphernalia commonly used for packaging drugs for sale, authorities said.

Police determined Alvin Whittaker, 32, Clegg and Howard, used the apartment to deal drugs, authorities said, which the trio corroborated in their guilty pleas, authorities said.

Whitaker is expected to be sentenced to 10 year in prison, per the terms of a plea agreement, authorities said. Howard and Clegg face five-year prison sentences per the terms of a plea agreement, authorities said.

Sentencing will be held in February.

