If Eagles Win, Employees Of Atlantic County Do Too

County Executive Dennis Levinson announced county offices will have a two-hour delayed opening on Monday, Feb. 10, but there's a catch: only if the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Should they lose, Eagles fans will not be staying up late to celebrate," Linda Gilmore, the chief of staff for Levinson wrote. "Therefore, in the event of an Eagles loss, county offices will open on time as normally scheduled. Let's GO BIRDS!!"

Levinson's announcement comes after several school districts in South Jersey announced delayed openings so students and teachers can stay up and watch the Big Game.

