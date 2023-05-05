Woman Charged After Dog Found Loose In Traffic In Yorktown: Police

Yorktown resident Kathleen O'Connell, age 30, was served a criminal summons on Wednesday, May 3 for failing to license her dog, a violation of Yorktown town code, according to Yorktown Police.

O'Connell's dog was found loose in traffic on a roadway in Yorktown on Dec. 7, 2021, around 8 p.m., and was discovered to have been unlicensed at the time, police said.

O'Connell will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, May 9 at 4 p.m.

