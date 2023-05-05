A Few Clouds 58°

SHARE

Woman Charged After Dog Found Loose In Traffic In Yorktown: Police

A woman faces criminal charges after authorities found her unlicensed dog loose in traffic at night in Northern Westchester, police said. 

A 30-year-old Yorktown woman was criminally charged after her dog was found loose in traffic at night, police said.
A 30-year-old Yorktown woman was criminally charged after her dog was found loose in traffic at night, police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Yorktown resident Kathleen O'Connell, age 30, was served a criminal summons on Wednesday, May 3 for failing to license her dog, a violation of Yorktown town code, according to Yorktown Police. 

O'Connell's dog was found loose in traffic on a roadway in Yorktown on Dec. 7, 2021, around 8 p.m., and was discovered to have been unlicensed at the time, police said. 

O'Connell will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, May 9 at 4 p.m. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE