A new Crumbl Cookies location in Yorktown at the Staples Plaza at 3333 Crompond Rd. celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 6.

The cookie shop, owned by brothers Justin and Scott Cinnamon, serves a rotating menu of gourmet cookies.

"We offer six gourmet desserts a week. We have a rotating menu of more than 300 flavors," explained Justin Cinnamon, who added, "Every Sunday night we announce what the new flavors will be on our website."

The shop's ceremony was attended by Yorktown Chamber of Commerce members and elected officials, including Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman and Councilman Patrick Murphy, who both expressed excitement at the opening.

"We love it when businesses come, especially fun businesses," Lachterman said, continuing, "We really appreciate Crumbl Cookies’ investment, and we hope they will thrive like the other businesses at the Staples Plaza.”

"We wish them lots of success," Murphy added.

The store is open six days a week and closes on Sundays. The Yorktown store is the company's second location in Westchester following a Hartsdale shop that opened in March 2023.

