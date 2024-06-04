Fair 73°

New Crumbl Cookies Location To Open In Yorktown

If you've been craving sweets, mark your calendars: a popular cookie company known for unique flavors is opening another location in Northern Westchester. 

A new Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Yorktown Heights. 

 Photo Credit: Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies will hold a grand opening for a new location in Yorktown Heights at 3333 Crompond Rd. Suite 2A on Friday, June 7, the company announced on social media.

The company's locations are known for serving six unique flavors of cookies that rotate every week. Some of the company's 275-plus specialty flavors include cookies and cream, key lime pie, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie, and many more.

The Yorktown store will be the company's second location in Westchester following a Hartsdale shop that opened in March 2023. 

Crumbl now has over 900 stores open across the country. 

