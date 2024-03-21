Update: More Details Emerge About Unlicensed Contractors Nabbed In Yorktown: Police

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday, March 19 following an investigation into unlicensed contractors conducted by the Yorktown and Westchester County Police Departments as well as the Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection.

According to Yorktown Police, the duo had been performing work at two residences in Yorktown even though they were not licensed to do so. The two men were taken into custody in the area of Curry Street and Jefferson Court, police said.

The duo was identified as:

Massachusetts resident Tomas Delleon Gomez of the Suffolk County neighborhood of Dorchester, age 37;

New York resident Alex Guante Flores of Jamaica, Queens, age 46.

Both men were charged with two counts of engaging in home improvement business without a license. They were later released on their own recognizance and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, April 4.

