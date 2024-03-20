2 Unlicensed Scammers Performing Substandard Work Nabbed In Yorktown: Police

The events leading up to the arrests began in Yorktown on Tuesday morning, March 19, when officers from the Yorktown and Westchester County Police Departments staged resources in the area of Curry Street and Jefferson Court after receiving reports of a scam involving unlicensed workers.

According to Yorktown Police, the two workers returned to the neighborhood to perform "very substandard work" at neighborhood residences, a common scam. The duo, whose names were not released, was then arrested.

No danger was posed to the public at any time, according to police, who advised residents to hang up on any calls from solicitors.

"Scams come in very different ways. This type of scam is as old school as it gets," the department said, adding that residents should only use licensed and reputable contractors for work.

