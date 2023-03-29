Woman Hits Victim In Head With Swiffer Sweeper In Front Of Kids In Yorktown: Police

A woman faces numerous charges after allegedly hitting a victim in the head with a Swiffer Sweeper and preventing her from leaving a residence in Northern Westchester, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 25 around 4 p.m., when police responded to a residence in Yorktown to a reported domestic conflict.

According to Yorktown Police, an investigation and interviews with those involved determined that the suspect allegedly took the victim's cell phone to stop her from calling authorities, blocked the front door to prevent her from leaving the home, and hit her in the head with a Swiffer Sweeper.

Two children ages 11 and 14 were allegedly in the residence and saw the incident happen, police said.

After the investigation, police arrested the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Yorktown resident Tara Mann Feldman, and charged her with the following:

Third-degree attempted assault;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief;

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment;

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Feldman was later released after a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. She will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, April 27.

