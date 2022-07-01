Trio Nabbed After Robbery Of Pharmacy In Yorktown

Three suspects who ransacked a pharmacy during a robbery in Northern Westchester are in custody after a manhunt, authorities announced.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 30 at around 4:20 p.m. at the Yorktown Pharmacy on Commerce Street.

When police identified the trio’s car and attempted to pull them over, the suspects fled on Underhill Avenue and eventually collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Underhill Avenue and Route 118, Yorktown Police said.

The passengers in the car hit by the suspects were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The suspects then fled their car and were chased by police on foot, according to police.

Two of the suspects were caught within 15 minutes of abandoning their vehicle, while the third was apprehended at around 8 p.m., police said.

The suspects, all of Brooklyn, are:

Shaka K. Horton, 33,

Isaac J. Brito, 29,

Delijah I. Jeter, 25,

They've each been charged with:

Second-degree robbery, a felony,

Several misdemeanors related to their theft of prescription medicines from the pharmacy,

Reckless endangerment,

Criminal possession of stolen property,

Unlawfully fleeing an officer.

They are being held on a $100,000 cash bail each and have been remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

They are scheduled to appear at the Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m.

“The Town of Yorktown Police Department would like to thank all our partners — the Westchester County Police, the DEP Police, New York State Police, and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office," said Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble. "This was a multiagency operation and success that demonstrates law enforcement’s ability to quickly respond and get the job done.

“I want to praise everyone in the community who took the time to call in tips and identify suspicious people. It was a true help-us, help-you effort.”

