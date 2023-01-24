Scam Alert: Fake Fundraiser Involves Yorktown Police Sweatshirts

A police department in Northern Westchester is warning of a fake fundraiser involving the sale of sweatshirts emblazoned with the department's logo.

Sweatshirts sold by MONZANO24 that display the Yorktown Police Department's logo have been falsely advertised as a fundraiser for the department, Yorktown Police said in a post on Monday, Jan. 23.

Members of the department said that any actual fundraiser for the department would be advertised on police social media accounts.

"MONZANO24 is not acting on our behalf (or in our opinion, in good faith, if this was mentioned as a fundraiser)," the department said in its announcement regarding the false fundraiser.

The department added that it would never contact members of the public over the phone or through email to solicit money.

Police said that they were alerted to the scam by members of the public. They also offered their own opinion of the third-party sweatshirts.

"It looks like crap anyway (again, in our opinion)," the department said in their post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.