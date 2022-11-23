'Operation Wild Turkey': Yorktown Police To Double Efforts To Catch Holiday DWIs

For those who go out on Thanksgiving Eve, one police department in Northern Westchester will be ready to catch you if you drive while drunk.

The Yorktown Police Department posted a "friendly reminder" on Wednesday, Nov. 23, warning residents that they will be doubling road patrols to catch intoxicated drivers on "Drinksgiving Eve," an effort that they title "Operation Wild Turkey," according to police.

The department also warned that they will be on the lookout for fake IDs as well.

"If you're driving under the influence, we'll be looking for you. Fake ID's for the college kiddos, we know what they look like. If you're out and about tonight, have a SOBER PLAN to get home safely," members of the department said in the post.

Police also warned that those who don't plan a sober ride home might risk a stay in one of their holding cells.

"If you're drinking, please call a car service, Uber, Jenny, etc.........we have more than enough cardboard slippers and wool blankets here for ya, but we'd rather not host for the next few days!" police said.

