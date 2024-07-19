Yorktown Bans ATVs On Public Property After Man Attacked At Park

In an announcement on Friday, July 19, the Town of Yorktown revealed it adopted new regulations for ATVs and off-highway motorcycles following a vehicular assault in late August that left a man with severe injuries.

On the day of the assault, Sunday, Aug. 27, around 2:45 p.m., Yorktown resident Kyle Frankild allegedly ran down 64-year-old Ed Moffett with an ATV at a baseball field at 2406 Hunterbrook Rd., rendering him unconscious and giving him a severe leg injury in addition to wounds on his head and chest.

Frankild has since pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in Westchester County Court after he was promised a probationary sentence including a six-month prison sentence, town officials said.

Under the new law, it is now illegal to drive an ATV or off-road motorcycle on any of the town's public property. Additionally, state-registered motor vehicles like Jeeps, 4x4s, or trucks are banned from town park trails.

ATVs and off-road motorcycles are also banned from private property unless the driver obtains written consent from the property owner.

"The August 27 vehicular assault on a town resident at Lakeside Park was a shocking display of disregard for safety by the driver of the ATV. The Town Board will not tolerate the use of these vehicles in our public parks," said Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman.

Lachterman added: "People have a right to own and operate ATVs and off-road motorcycles, but that right comes with the responsibility to safely operate these vehicles in legally permitted areas."

Other stipulations of the town's new regulations include:

Fleeing from a town employee or law enforcement while riding an ATV or off-road motorcycle is now banned;

Parking any vehicle that is not properly registered or has no plates on public areas or private property accessible to the public for a period of 96 hours is not allowed. The town may impound such vehicles that exceed the 96-hour limit.

Fines for violating the new regulations range from $500 for the first offense to $1,000 for subsequent offenses.

