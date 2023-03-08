Drunk Driver Tries To Leave Parking Lot, Hits Curb Instead In Yorktown: Police

A 30-year-old Connecticut man faces drunk driving charges after trying to drive out of a bank parking lot in Northern Westchester and instead hitting a curb, police said.

On Sunday, March 5, around 8:50 p.m., a Yorktown Police officer was on routine patrol by the Chase Bank located at 3394 Crompond Road (Route 202) when he spotted a vehicle driving in the bank's parking lot. The officer then saw the driver leave the car and walk toward a wooded area near the parking lot.

At that point, the driver then got back inside his vehicle when the officer entered the parking lot and tried to drive away but instead hit a curb, according to Yorktown Police.

The officer then began an investigation and identified the driver as Fairfield County resident Henrry Dota Dota, age 30, of Danbury. It was eventually determined that Dota Dota had allegedly been driving the car while intoxicated and without a driver's license.

Dota Dota was then arrested and taken to police headquarters, where it was found that he had a blood-alcohol content of more than .08 percent.

He was then charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated, first offense;

Driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more;

Unlicensed operation.

Dota Dota was later released and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, March 16.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.