Physical Fight Leads To Charges For 17-Year-Old In Yorktown, Police Say

The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 8, when a domestic dispute prompted a police response in Yorktown, Yorktown Police said on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Officers soon arrived at the location of the incident, which was not made public by the department, and determined a physical fight had occurred between the victim and the 17-year-old suspect.

The boy was then taken to Yorktown Police headquarters for processing and charged with third-degree assault, the department said. They were then issued a family court appearance ticket and taken to a secure detention facility.

The boy appeared in family court on Thursday to answer for the charge, police said.

More information about the incident was not released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

