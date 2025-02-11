Trailblazing Leader, First African-American Elected Official In Yorktown Dies

Roker's death was announced on Tuesday, Feb. 11 by Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who said she was the first African-American and first woman to serve in elected office in town.

"Her death is a loss for the community she loved and enthusiastically supported," Lachterman said.

Roker was a long-time member of the Town Board and former Town Clerk. Her more than 30 years of public service left an indelible mark on the town, with leaders and residents alike paying tribute to her leadership and kindness.

"Alice lit up every room with her smile and always knew how to make people laugh and feel comfortable. She treated everyone with respect and compassion," said Yorktown's current Town Clerk, Diana Quast.

Assemblyman and former Town Supervisor Matt Slater also commented on Roker's legacy: "Working with Alice as a member of the Yorktown Town Board was and always will be a great honor. She taught me many lessons about our Town, how to be a principled leader and of the importance of public service."

To honor her contributions, the town has lowered flags to half-staff.

"I extend sincere condolences to the Roker family for their loss and thank them for sharing this special woman with all of us," Lachterman said in his announcement on Tuesday.

