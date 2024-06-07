During a ceremony to be held on Saturday, June 8, at 9 a.m. the Granite Knolls Recreation & Sports Complex at 2975 Stony St. in Yorktown will be renamed after the town's former supervisor Tom Diana, who died on Friday, Jan. 5 at the age of 66 only days after being sworn into the position.

According to Yorktown officials, the park will now be known as Tom Diana Park. Additionally, a portion of East Main Street will also be renamed to Supervisor Tom Diana Memorial Highway.

The street renaming will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

In the event of rain, the renaming event will instead be held at 10 a.m. in the community room at Hart's Memorial Library at 1130 East Main St.

Diana died shortly after being sworn into his position on Monday, Jan. 1 following his election to his first two-year term in November. He originally became interim Town Supervisor in January 2023 when his predecessor, Matt Slater, was elected to the New York State Assembly.

A lifelong resident of Shrub Oak, Diana began a career in public service after graduating from Lakeland High School in 1975. He first became the Putnam County Deputy Sheriff before moving to the Yorktown Police Department, becoming part of the K9 Unit.

Later in his career, he served as Patrol Commander Sergeant with the Cortlandt Police Department and then finished his law enforcement career with the Westchester County Police Department, retiring in 2005.

Once he retired, Diana became an important part of the founding of the Yorktown Against Heroin Program. He was also elected to the Yorktown Town Board in 2015 and served there for seven years before becoming Town Supervisor.

